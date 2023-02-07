The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Holdings Boosted by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,649 shares during the period. The Arena Group makes up about 10.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 0.26% of The Arena Group worth $61,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in The Arena Group during the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on The Arena Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

AREN traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,294. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.78 million. Analysts expect that The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

