The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.00 million-$265.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.03 million.

The Container Store Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The Container Store Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. 774,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on The Container Store Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Container Store Group

About The Container Store Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

