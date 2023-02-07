The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Major Shareholder Sells $4,038,500.00 in Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $3,529,687.98.

On Monday, November 21st, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 731,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $145.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 67,634 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

