Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 13.81%. Analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tower Semiconductor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.