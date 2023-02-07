Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $176.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.61.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $185.02 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.65.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

