Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $71.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

TNL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE:TNL opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 31.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after buying an additional 253,637 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,267,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after buying an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 43.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 16.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

