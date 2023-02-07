Traxx (TRAXX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $59.98 Million

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Traxx has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Traxx has a total market cap of $59.98 million and approximately $167,575.72 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Traxx Profile

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars.

