Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Down 0.5 %

About Unilever

NYSE:UL opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $53.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

