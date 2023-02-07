United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in United Rentals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.50.

Insider Activity

United Rentals Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI stock traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $447.17. The company had a trading volume of 232,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $466.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.18.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.39 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

