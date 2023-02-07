V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.07.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.52. 12,162,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,738,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. V.F. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $64.74.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Williams Trading downgraded V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in V.F. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in V.F. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after buying an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

