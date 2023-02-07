Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Shares Up 12.6%

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 21,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 54,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Value Partners Group Stock Up 12.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Value Partners Group Company Profile

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

