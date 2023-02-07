Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,105,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 241,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.40. 285,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,070. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

