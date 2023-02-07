Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys 1,800 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,581,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,707,000 after purchasing an additional 584,125 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 26.7% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 50,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 98.9% in the third quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 99,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE remained flat at $43.76 on Tuesday. 4,086,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,137,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $245.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.