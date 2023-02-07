Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Announces Earnings Results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65, RTT News reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VRTX traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $308.54. 1,290,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,684. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.20. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $225.28 and a 12 month high of $325.19.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,195. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,419 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.