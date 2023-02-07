Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.20. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 178.60% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at $374,114,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

