VietNam (LON:VNH) Shares Up 14.3%

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating) was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 322.30 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 322.30 ($3.87). Approximately 22,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 26,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282 ($3.39).

VietNam Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a market cap of £92.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 273 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283.25.

VietNam Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VietNam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VietNam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.