Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €237.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €237.00 ($254.84) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday.

VOW3 traded down €1.60 ($1.72) on Tuesday, hitting €130.34 ($140.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €127.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €134.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.84. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($129.63) and a 12 month high of €195.14 ($209.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

