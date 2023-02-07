Waltonchain Hits Market Capitalization of $20.51 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $20.51 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00444020 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.53 or 0.29412696 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.00417379 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,792,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,817,156 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.