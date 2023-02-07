WAX Market Capitalization Hits $191.83 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $191.83 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,857,844 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,353,277,698.0125065 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07810657 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $16,931,351.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

