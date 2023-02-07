WAXE (WAXE) Price Reaches $81.47 on Major Exchanges

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $264,734.25 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for $81.47 or 0.00350390 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

