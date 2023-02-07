Wells Fargo & Company Cuts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $19.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPWR. Cowen raised their price target on SunPower to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut SunPower from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

SPWR opened at $17.27 on Friday. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $469.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 370.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter worth about $10,623,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth about $15,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

