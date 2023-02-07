Wells Fargo & Company Increases Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $140.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $145.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

