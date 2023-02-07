Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Down 1.4%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 255,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 170,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Westhaven Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.82 million and a PE ratio of -21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold ( CVE:WHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

