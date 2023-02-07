WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Up 0.4%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.02 and last traded at $37.84. 317,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 491,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 68.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

