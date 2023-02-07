Wolf Group Capital Advisors Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.74. 129,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

