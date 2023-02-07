WOO Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $401.41 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. WOO Network has a total market cap of $401.41 million and $48.78 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOO Network has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,640,303,073 tokens. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

