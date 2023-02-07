WOO Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $395.28 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a total market cap of $395.28 million and $59.96 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.85 or 0.00438688 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,680.48 or 0.29059481 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.18 or 0.00422724 BTC.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,640,271,062 tokens. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

