XRP Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. XRP has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion and $1.03 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XRP has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002622 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.63 or 0.00442827 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,798.13 or 0.29333640 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.00421096 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,130,718 coins and its circulating supply is 50,799,084,881 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
