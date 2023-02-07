XRP (XRP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $931.20 Million

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $20.08 billion and $931.20 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002616 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.14 or 0.00440152 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,699.73 or 0.29156484 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.67 or 0.00425049 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,130,718 coins and its circulating supply is 50,799,084,881 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars.
