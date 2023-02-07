YES WORLD (YES) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.08 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. One YES WORLD token can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, YES WORLD has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and $2.08 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00444020 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.53 or 0.29412696 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.00417379 BTC.

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD’s genesis date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

