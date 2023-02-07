Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) versus Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Financial Survey

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Yoshiharu Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 3.48% 23.59% 5.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yoshiharu Global and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2 4 1 0 1.86

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus price target of $104.88, suggesting a potential downside of 9.12%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

87.2% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $6.54 million 3.36 -$1.63 million N/A N/A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.27 billion 0.78 $131.88 million $5.03 22.94

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

(Get Rating)

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshiharu Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshiharu Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.