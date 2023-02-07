Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Piper Sandler

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.14.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $128.52 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.90.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

