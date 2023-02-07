Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 66,756 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,756 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.19% of Centene worth $84,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after buying an additional 2,438,316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,979,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,614,000 after buying an additional 109,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,038,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $68.73 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

