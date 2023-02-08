11,785 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,785 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,808,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $463,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.7% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $427.67 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $579.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

