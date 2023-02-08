4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FDMT. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 5,331.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $776,889.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,967,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,403,110.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $776,889.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,967,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,403,110.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $56,564.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,936 in the last three months. 11.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,404,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after buying an additional 229,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 256.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 197,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 275.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 97.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 261,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 129,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

