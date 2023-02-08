851 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after buying an additional 137,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.39. 1,745,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,411,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $412.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

