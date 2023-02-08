AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 116 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 170 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ELUXY opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.25. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

