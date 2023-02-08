ABBC Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.77 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0767 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $82.70 million and approximately $12.77 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,077,798,947 coins. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

