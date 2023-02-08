AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after buying an additional 61,058 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.93. The company had a trading volume of 825,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709,495. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

