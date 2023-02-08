Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

ACD stock remained flat at C$7.70 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.90 million and a P/E ratio of 7.62. Accord Financial has a 52 week low of C$7.38 and a 52 week high of C$9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.51.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

