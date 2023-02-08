AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,267,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AVAV stock opened at $91.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $114.11.

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

