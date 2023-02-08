Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.5% annually over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $22.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $170.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.81. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

