Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 4,417 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 346.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $159.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.62 and its 200 day moving average is $163.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,580 shares of company stock worth $42,294,778. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

