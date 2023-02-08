Aion Market Capitalization Tops $20.08 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 19% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $20.08 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00244632 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00102659 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00061374 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00065115 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004402 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000400 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.