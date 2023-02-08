Aion Price Hits $0.0422 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $21.16 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00243643 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00103855 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00060225 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00064348 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004315 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000402 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

