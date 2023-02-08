Aion Price Up 25.1% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Aion has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $20.71 million and $4.97 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00242161 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00103803 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00060098 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00064660 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004390 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000398 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

