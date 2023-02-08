Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

APD has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $313.16.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $285.07 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.79 and a 200-day moving average of $276.14.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

