Aleph Zero (AZERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.89 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00005832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $258.91 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 196,641,936 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

