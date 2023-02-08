AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.
AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.2 %
AB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 210,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,478. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14.
Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein
In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,656.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.
AllianceBernstein Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
