Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000589 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $135.20 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.58 or 0.01445704 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016418 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00038878 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.60 or 0.01716109 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.